Sep 30, 2021

Mahindra has finally announced the prices of all the variants of its XUV700 which had debuted in India last month. The flagship SUV starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base MX petrol 5-seater model and goes up to Rs. 21.59 lakh for the 7-seater AX trim with Luxury pack. The bookings will commence from October 7 onwards. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It gets 17-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra XUV700 features a muscular built with a chrome slat grille, a blacked-out air dam, a sculpted bonnet, and C-shaped LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a skid plate, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end.

Information

The vehicle comes with two engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 is available with a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor that generates 200hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk turbo-diesel mill that is offered in two tunes: 155hp/360Nm and 184hp/420Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The luxury pack adds 360-degree camera and Sony audio system

The Mahindra XUV700 has a premium cabin with up to seven seats, 2-zone automatic climate control, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System. It also packs dual 10.25-inch screens for instrumentation and infotainment, with the latter having Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The Luxury pack adds a 360-degree-view camera, electrically deployable door handles, blind spot monitor, a wireless phone charger, and electronic parking brake.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the MX petrol (manual) 5-seater model and goes up to Rs. 21.59 lakh for the 7-seater AX diesel (automatic) variant with Luxury pack. Notably, the prices are introductory and will be valid for the first 25,000 bookings.