2021 MG Astor SUV review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 01:31 pm

2021 MG Astor will be launched in India in October

We have finally driven the MG Astor and this new compact SUV will be positioned below the Hector in MG Motor's product line-up. The Astor is essentially the petrol version of the ZS EV that has been on sale in India for over a year, albeit with extensive updates to the interiors, exteriors, and plenty of new tech features. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car is longer and wider than immediate rivals

The MG Astor is an attractive looking SUV layered with numerous design details like the hexagonal grille with a unique 3D pattern and a tapered roofline which adds to the stance. The swept-back LED headlamps and wrap-around taillamps along with 17-inch turbine alloy wheels further ramp up its premium quotient. Compared to its immediate rivals, the Astor is also longer and wider.

Interiors

Red and black dual-tone interiors add a sporty touch

The Astor's interiors are impressive at first glance with a pleasing combination of colors and high quality materials. The cabin uses soft-touch materials and plenty of aluminium accents across the dashboard while the 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel looks sporty. Our test car had the dual-tone red and black upholstery which we quite liked since it added a casual yet attractive look.

Features

From connected car technology to an AI assistant

Just like all other MG Motor cars, the Astor comes packed with technology and features. Standard equipment includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, a 360-degree-view camera, and an air purifier. It also gets a massive panoramic sunroof, a powered driver's seat, an AI assistant, connected car technology, and Autonomous Level 2 safety features.

Safety

You also get Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Drive Assist

The Astor comes equipped with a suite of radar-based advanced driver assistance functions that are Autonomous Level 2 ready. You get features like Forward Collision Prevention, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Speed Assist feature where the car monitors traffic signs and slows down to avoid over speeding. The vehicle also offers Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Drive Assist, and Intelligent Headlamp Control.

Performance

The engine is refined and quite responsive

We tested the Astor equipped with 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine developing 140hp/220Nm. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. At low speeds, we found the engine to be refined and quite responsive while the gearbox had a smooth shift quality. While it lacks paddle shifters, the Astor gets a dedicated sports mode that increases the throttle response for faster acceleration.

Ride quality

The ride quality of the car is impressive

The Astor is by far the best MG car we have driven in terms of ride and handling. The ride quality is pliant and absorbent of bad surfaces but equally good is the sharp handling characteristics with minimal body roll. The electronic power steering is also very accurate and you can adjust the response by choosing from three modes, namely, Normal, Urban, and Dynamic.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

We expect this top-end petrol automatic to be priced at around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom) and at that price point, we feel the Astor delivers excellent value for money. While it may not be the most spacious car in its class, the mix of features, premium styling, and pleasing driving manners will certainly impress buyers. Overall, it is an excellent SUV.