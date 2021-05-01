BMW 6 Series GT (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 11:54 am

The BMW 6 Series GT has always been a favorite amongst luxury car buyers in India due to its distinctive styling and high comfort levels.

It created a niche in the premium segment being positioned above the 5 Series but below the flagship 7 Series.

BMW has just given it a mid-life update along with a raft of new-age features.

Here's our review.

Exteriors

The sedan has a new front grille

BMW has sharpened the look of the 6 Series GT while still keeping its unique notchback-like silhouette intact.

The front section bears the biggest of the changes with an updated bumper and a revised grille with larger contours.

The sedan also has an active rear spoiler, frameless doors, and updated headlamps as well as taillamps with a new LED light signature.

Interiors

It boasts of a spacious and luxurious cabin

Inside, BMW has tweaked the features list and increased the luxury quotient of the cabin.

The biggest highlight is the new fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster as well as an updated touchscreen infotainment console.

The 6 Series GT (facelift) continues to offer a spacious and upmarket cabin with excellent legroom and headroom for the rear seat passengers along with a recline option as well.

Features

From 4-zone climate control to rear seat entertainment screens

BMW has packed in a lot of features into the 6 Series GT (facelift), including 4-zone climate control, two 10.25-inch entertainment screens for rear passengers, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also offers a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, remote control parking, air suspension, and electrically adjustable seats.

Performance

The car is available with a choice of three engines

BMW offers two diesel engines and one petrol option with the 6 Series GT (facelift).

The 2.0-liter diesel mill makes 190hp/400Nm while the more powerful 3.0-liter diesel motor produces 265hp/620Nm. The 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit makes 258hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

We drove the petrol model and it has a strong power delivery while also being refined.

Ride quality

Air suspension makes the 6 Series GT a comfortable car

In terms of ride quality, the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT is one of the most comfortable cars to drive thanks to its air suspension.

You can raise or lower the car via a button on the center console and that enables it to tackle our roads with ease.

The handling is also top-class as one can expect from a premium BMW offering.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

In India, the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT starts at Rs. 67.9 lakh and goes up to Rs. 77.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The luxury sedan continues to offer excellent value for money owing to its focus on rear seat comfort while retaining the sporty nature of a 5 Series model.

Overall, it is a much stronger buy than ever before.