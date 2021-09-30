Audi Q5 (facelift) to debut in India by November

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 11:38 am

Audi Q5 (facelift) could be launched in India before Diwali

German automaker Audi will launch the facelifted version of its Q5 SUV in India by November this year, according to Autocar. To recall, it was unveiled last year with an updated styling and a new-age cabin with a host of tech features. In India, the car will run on a BS6-compliant petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It offers a black grille and sleek headlamps

The facelifted Audi Q5 features a sporty look with a large blacked-out grille, a sculpted bonnet, a narrow air dam, and sleek headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, stylish taillamps, and a window wiper are available on the rear section of the car.

Information

A 245hp engine will fuel the four-wheeler

The India-specific Audi Q5 (facelift) will reportedly draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor that delivers 245hp of power and 370Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

The Audi Q5 (facelift) offers a premium cabin with leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and 3-zone automatic climate control. It also houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology and Amazon Alexa. For safety, the vehicle provides six airbags, crash sensors, a parking camera, as well as ABS with EBD.

Information

How much will it cost?

The BMW Q5 (facelift) is likely to be priced at around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Once launched, it will rival against the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Land Rover Discovery Sport.