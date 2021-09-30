New-generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid previewed in spy shots

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 12:35 am

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid spied testing; design details revealed

German automaker Porsche will unveil the facelifted version of its Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid car by the end of this year or early-2022. Now, a test mule of the vehicle has been found testing, revealing important details about its design and interiors. The pictures suggest that it will have acid green-colored brake calipers, eye-shaped headlights, and quad exhaust tips. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have 10-spoke wheels and wrap-around taillights

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid will have a sculpted bonnet, large air vents, and eye-shaped headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by a chrome garnish around the windows, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 10-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, wrap-around taillights, and four exhaust tips will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

The current model runs on a 671hp hybrid powertrain

The current-generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid runs on a 4.0-liter, twin turbocharged, V8 engine linked to a 134hp electric motor and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The setup generates 670.6hp of power and allows the vehicle to hit a top-speed of 295km/h.

Interiors

The four-wheeler will get ventilated seats and multiple airbags

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid will have a luxurious cabin, featuring 4-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats, a neat-looking center console, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, lane-keeping assist, multiple airbags, forward-collision warning, and adaptive cruise control will be available.

Information

How much will it cost?

Porsche will reveal details related to the pricing and availability of the upcoming Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid at the time of its unveiling. However, it should carry a premium over the current model priced at $164,550 (around Rs. 1.21 crore) in the US.