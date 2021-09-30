Aston Martin DBX S spotted testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 12:10 am

Spy images reveal design details of Aston Martin DBX S

British automaker Aston Martin is expected to unveil the performance-oriented S variant of its DBX SUV next year. Now, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been found testing, revealing key design details. The images indicate that the four-wheeler will have a front bumper with a bigger air vent, multi-spoke wheels, and four exhaust tips. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have door-mounted ORVMs and a full-width taillamp

The Aston Martin DBX S will flaunt a sculpted bonnet with vents, a large grille, swept-back eye-shaped headlights, and a prominent front splitter. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen, a full-width taillight, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It will be fueled by a V8 or V12 engine

The Aston Martin DBX S should run on an upgraded version of the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that makes 542hp/700Nm in the standard model. A more powerful V12 engine might also be available.

Interiors

Heated seats and a 360-degree-view camera should be available

The Aston Martin DBX S is likely to have a luxurious cabin with key-less entry, heated seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It might pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by a 360-degree-view camera, crash sensors, and multiple airbags.

Information

Aston Martin DBX S: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the Aston Martin DBX S will be disclosed at the time of its unveiling. However, if it comes to India, it should carry a premium over the standard model priced at Rs. 3.82 crore (ex-showroom).