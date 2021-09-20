2021 Hyosung GV300S, with cosmetic changes and new features, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 01:35 pm

Hyosung reveals its 2021 GV300S cruiser bike

South Korean automaker Hyosung has unveiled its 2021 GV300S motorbike. It will be up for grabs in select markets from September 28. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and gets an LCD instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 296cc, V-twin engine that makes 30.08hp of power. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in five color options

The 2021 Hyosung GV300S has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, one or two seat options, a lengthy exhaust, and a round headlight flanked by turn indicators. It packs a full-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument console, and rides on cross-spoke wheels shod in Timsum tires. The bike is available in five shades: Pearl Black, Magic Yellow, Caribbean Blue, Ore Silver, and Rose Red.

Information

It runs on a 30hp, 296cc engine

Under the hood, the 2021 Hyosung GV300S is powered by a 296cc, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 30.08hp and a peak torque of 27.6Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Hyosung GV300S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS for better handling should also be available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 51mm inverted forks on the front side and a pair of shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Hyosung GV300S: Pricing

Pricing details of the 2021 Hyosung GV300S will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a premium over the previous-generation model priced at €4,990 (around Rs. 4.3 lakh) in Europe.