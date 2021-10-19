QJMotor SRT600, with a 600cc engine, goes official in China

QJMotor reveals its SRT600 model in China

Benelli's parent company QJMotor has unveiled its SRT600 adventure bike at the Chongqing Motor Expo in China. It should be up for grabs in the country by next month. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design and gets a TFT instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. Under the hood, it runs on a 600cc, inline-four engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a stepped-up seat and 17-inch alloy wheels

The QJMotor SRT600 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a prominent beak, a raised transparent windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and panniers. The bike packs a TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in road-biased Pirelli tires. Its fuel storage capacity, kerb weight, and other dimensions have not been disclosed as of now.

Information

It runs on an 81hp, 600cc engine

The QJMotor SRT600 is powered by a 600cc, inline-four engine that is expected to generate a maximum power of 80.87hp and a peak torque of 55Nm. The gearbox info is currently unavailable.

Safety

It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJMotor SRT600 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

What about its availability?

The QJMotor SRT600 will be up for sale in China by November and should be available in the international markets sometime next year as a Benelli model. However, it is unlikely to make its way to India.