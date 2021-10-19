Maruti Suzuki's cryptic teaser was for S-Cross and not Jimny

Published on Oct 19, 2021

Maruti Suzuki teases its S-Cross SUV in India

A recent Maruti Suzuki teaser had suggested that the brand was gearing up to launch a new off-road-biased SUV in India, possibly the Jimny. However, the company has confirmed that the cryptic teaser was an advertisement for the already available S-Cross and not the Jimny. For the unversed, the S-Cross has an imposing look, an upmarket cabin, and packs a 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine.

Instagram Post

Take a look at the teaser

Finally!!, S Cross, redefined is there. A post shared by nexaexperience on Oct 18, 2021 at 6:28pm PDT

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, and LED headlamps with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, the SUV is 4,300mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

Information

It runs on a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine that generates 103.2hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 138Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets two airbags and five seats

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a power steering wheel, auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and cruise control. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by a rear-view camera, two airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and ABS.

Information

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross starts at Rs. 8.59 lakh for the base Sigma model and goes up to Rs. 12.56 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).