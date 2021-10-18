2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, with new color option, breaks cover

Kawasaki has revealed its 2022 Ninja ZX-10R

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has revealed the 2022 iteration of its Ninja ZX-10R motorbike. It should make its way to India sometime next year. The two-wheeler flaunts a 'Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray' shade, coupled with hints of 'Metallic Diablo Black,' a few red pinstripes, and a '10R' logo on both sides of the fairing. A KRT Edition is also available. Here are more details.

The bike has a transparent windshield and Bluetooth-enabled instrument console

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a transparent windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and designer blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 20.45-liter and tips the scales at 207kg.

It runs on a 200hp, 998cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R draws power from a 998cc, 4-stroke, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 200hp and a peak torque of 114.9Nm.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System (KIBS), cruise control, traction control, engine brake control, and launch control. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted Balance Free Forks (BFF) on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear end.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Pricing and availability

In the US, the non-ABS version of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R carries a price-tag of $17,199 (around Rs. 12.9 lakh), while the ABS variant sports a price-figure of $18,199 (roughly Rs. 13.71 lakh). The bike should be available in India next year.