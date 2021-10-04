2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, with more equipment, revealed

Alfa Romeo reveals its 2022 Giulia and Stelvio cars

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo has unveiled the 2022 versions of its Giulia and Stelvio cars in the US. They are available in four trim levels: Sprint, Ti, Veloce, and Quadrifoglio. As for the highlights, the two vehicles have an attractive design and a spacious cabin with loads of new equipment. They are available with a choice of two engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars have a sculpted hood and wrap-around taillights

The Alfa Romeo Giulia has the proportions of a sedan while the Stelvio is an SUV. They have a sculpted bonnet, a triangular blacked-out radiator grille, a wide air dam, and slim adaptive bi-xenon headlamps. They are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear. The Stelvio also gets a window wiper.

Information

They are available with two engine options

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio draw power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-4 engine that makes 280hp/415Nm or a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 mill that generates 505hp/600Nm. Transmission duties on the cars are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicles get heated seats and a wireless charging pad

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have heated seats, column-mounted paddle shifters made of aluminium, an air purifier, a wireless charging pad, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. They house a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For the passengers' safety, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot assist, and lane departure warning are available.

Information

How much do they cost?

In the US, the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia carries a starting price-tag of $44,445 (around Rs. 33 lakh) while the Stelvio begins at $46,645 (roughly Rs. 34.6 lakh). No details related to their pricing and availability in India are currently available.