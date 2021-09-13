Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback to be sold at Arena dealerships

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 04:52 pm

Maruti Suzuki's Arena dealerships to sell Baleno hatchback

In a bid to increase sales in India, Maruti Suzuki will reportedly retail the Baleno model via its Arena chain of dealerships. Currently, it can only be bought at the brand's premium NEXA showrooms. The report also claims that Maruti Authorized Service Stations (MASS) might get permission to service NEXA cars in the coming days. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has swept-back headlights and 16-inch wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,520mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information

It is offered with a choice of two engines

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno runs on a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 83hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol mill with mild-hybrid technology that generates 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

A touchscreen infotainment panel and two airbags are available inside

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. The vehicle houses a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Two airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh for the base-end Sigma model and goes up to Rs. 9.45 lakh for the range-topping Alpha CVT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).