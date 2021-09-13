Kawasaki Z650RS motorbike to be launched in India this November

Kawasaki Z650RS to cost around Rs. 7.5 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki will launch its Z650RS motorbike in India this November, as per a ZigWheels report. It should arrive as a completely built unit (CBU). The two-wheeler will have a Z900RS-inspired look and sport a twin-pod digital instrument cluster. Under the hood, it will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike should have a ribbed seat and all-LED lighting

The Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycle should get a full-LED setup for lighting, a twin-pod instrument cluster, and ride on alloy wheels. It will tip the scales at 187kg and have a wheelbase of 1,405mm.

It will run on a 67hp, 649cc engine

The Kawasaki Z650RS will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 67.3hp/64Nm. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and allow the two-wheeler to attain a top speed of 191km/h.

It will get telescopic front forks

Suspension duties on the Kawasaki Z650RS will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link unit with adjustable preload on the rear end. Meanwhile, in terms of safety equipment, the motorcycle will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.

Kawasaki Z650RS: Pricing and availability

The Kawasaki Z650RS will be brought to India in a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) form. As for the pocket-pinch, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).