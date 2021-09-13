Land Rover Defender 130 SUV spied testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 02:56 pm

This is how Land Rover Defender 130 will look like

Range Rover is likely to unveil the 130 variant of its Land Rover Defender SUV next year. Now, a test mule of the upcoming car has been found testing in Germany, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a lengthy bonnet, a silvered skid plate, roof rails, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have round headlights and 5-spoke wheels

Defender 130 will have a sculpted hood, a wide grille, a silvered skid plate, and circular headlights within a square-shaped module. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 5-spoke alloy wheels. Vertically positioned taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will be available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is expected to be 342mm longer than Defender 110, which is 5,018mm long.

Information

Multiple powertrain choices will be offered

Land Rover Defender 130 is expected to run on a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, mild-hybrid powertrain, which makes 300hp of power and 400Nm of torque. It will also be available with a choice of petrol, diesel, and V8 supercharged engines.

Interiors

The SUV will get eight seats and multiple airbags

Land Rover Defender 130 is expected to have a luxurious 8-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to house a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Land Rover Defender 130: Pricing and availability

Range Rover will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Land Rover Defender 130 at the time of unveiling. If the car arrives in India, it will carry a premium over the standard model priced between Rs. 80.72 lakh and Rs. 1.22 crore (ex-showroom).