Royal Enfield Scram 400 and Shotgun 650 spied on test

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 12:45 am

Royal Enfield is expected to launch its Scram 400 and Shotgun 650 motorbike in India next year. In the latest development, test mules of the two motorbikes have been spied testing on the roads, revealing their key details. The images suggest that they will have a sloping fuel tank, rounded headlight, mirrors, and a lengthy exhaust. Here are more details.

Design

The bikes should have digital instrument console and circular headlight

Royal Enfield Scram 400 will be a road-biased tourer, while the Shotgun 650 will exhibit an old-school cruiser look. The bikes will have a sloping fuel tank, high-set handlebars, a round headlight and mirrors, and possibly a digital instrument console. The former will ride on spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires, while the latter will get alloy wheels and twin chromed exhausts.

Information

They will be fueled by BS6-compliant air-cooled engines

The Scram 400 will run on a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 24.6hp/32Nm, and will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Shotgun 650 will be fueled by a 648cc air-cooled engine that generates 47.6hp/52Nm and will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Scram 400 and Shotgun 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS might also be available. Suspension duties on the two motorbikes should be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit or twin shock absorbers on the rear.

Information

How much will they cost?

In India, the Royal Enfield Scram 400 adventure bike is likely to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.95 lakh, while the Shotgun 650 is expected to sport a price figure of roughly Rs. 3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).