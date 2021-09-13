Prior to unveiling, Ford Focus (facelift) sedan spied on test

US automaker Ford will unveil the facelifted version of its Focus sedan in the coming days. Now, a partially camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing, revealing important details about its design. The images suggest it will have reshaped headlights, a radiator grille, multi-spoke wheels, and redesigned rear bumper. Here are more details.

The car will have LED headlights and dual-tone wheels

The Ford Focus (facelift) sedan will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large radiator grille, a wide air vent, and reshaped LED headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and dual-tone diamond-cut wheels. Wrap-around taillights with new graphics, a shark-fin antenna, and refreshed bumper will be available on the rear end.

Petrol and diesel engine choices will be available

Under the hood, the Ford Focus (facelift) sedan should be available with a choice of 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter EcoBoost petrol engines, as well as 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel mills. The power and torque output figures will be revealed at a later date.

It will get an updated infotainment system and multiple airbags

The Ford Focus (facelift) sedan is likely to have a spacious cabin, featuring better materials, auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house an infotainment system with a larger screen and improved software. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Ford Focus (facelift) sedan: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Ford Focus (facelift) sedan will be announced at the time of its unveiling. However, the four-wheeler's debut in India seems unlikely due to Ford's wrap-up of operations here.