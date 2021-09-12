2022 Subaru WRX, with refreshed design and updated engine, unveiled

Subaru reveals 2022 WRX sedan in the US

Japanese automaker Subaru has revealed its fifth-generation WRX sedan in the US. Its Indian debut seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts an updated look both inside and out, and is available with a bevy of features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2.4-liter flat-four turbocharged engine that generates 271hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

The car has a hexagonal grille and V-shaped taillights

The fifth-generation WRX is based on the Subaru Global Platform. It has a sloping roofline, a hexagonal grille, a bonnet with vents, LED headlights, and aluminium front fenders. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch matte-gray wheels shod in R18 summer performance tires (17-inch alloys also available). A shark-fin antenna and V-shaped taillights that glow like volcanic magma grace the rear.

The vehicle gets five seats and 11-speaker sound system

The fifth-generation WRX has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat wrapped in black Ultrasuede, red contrast stitching, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and an 11.6-inch infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. Multiple airbags and the brand's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology ensure the passengers' safety.

It runs on a 271hp, 2.4-liter engine

The fifth-generation WRX runs on a 2.4-liter, flat-four turbocharged engine that makes 271hp of power and a peak torque of 349Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The latter has an 8-speed manual mode that can be accessed via steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Also, its GT trim gets electronically controlled dampers with three settings: Comfort, Normal, and Sport.

2022 Subaru WRX: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the 2022 Subaru WRX in the US are yet to be revealed. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at just over $27,000 (roughly Rs. 19.8 lakh).