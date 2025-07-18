Tillotama's 'Shadowbox' to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will kick off with the Bengali film Baksho Bondi - Shadowbox, starring Tillotama Shome, reported Variety. The film, which had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Perspectives section, will mark its Australian debut at IFFM on August 14. It's co-directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi.

Film synopsis Shome plays a mother dealing with societal prejudices in 'Shadowbox' In Shadowbox, Shome plays Maya, a woman juggling multiple jobs while taking care of her PTSD-affected husband Sundar (Chandan Bisht) and their teenage son Debu (Sayan Karmakar). The plot thickens when Sundar gets embroiled in a murder case, forcing Maya to deal with societal prejudices and her past decisions. Shome also co-produced the film.

Festival highlights IFFM director calls 'Shadowbox' a perfect start for the festival IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange called Shadowbox "a perfect start for the 2025 edition." She added, "Tillotama Shome's performance as Maya is nothing short of extraordinary, and Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi have crafted a tender, honest, and visually stunning film that resonates with the spirit of resilience and hope." The festival will run until August 24 with support from the Victorian Government.

Film lineup Other regional films in the IFFM lineup The festival's regional lineup includes Rima Das's Village Rockstars 2, which follows a teenage guitarist balancing family responsibilities and musical aspirations. Fasil Muhammed's Feminichi Fathima tells the story of a Ponnani housewife whose quest to replace her mattress slowly becomes a symbol of independence. Other selections include Aranya Sahay's Humans in the Loop, Lakshmipriya Devi's Asia Pacific Screen Award winner Boong, and Onir's We Are Faheem & Karun.