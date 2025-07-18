'I am still contracted': Jonny Bairstow eyes England return

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is still hopeful for a call-up to the England side, despite being ignored for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The 35-year-old last played for his country over a year ago, when he was dismissed for a duck in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 against India. His last Test appearance came after his 100th match in Dharamshala, where he was dropped as part of a red-ball squad revamp.

Contract details Bairstow's future uncertain amid lack of communication Despite being centrally contracted, Bairstow finds himself low in the pecking order. His contract is set to expire this October. With no indications of his inclusion in head coach Brendon McCullum's plans, the experienced player remains hopeful for a return. With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, England's new white-ball captain Harry Brook is looking for players who can take on top bowlers worldwide.

Fitness update I have not missed a game since coming back "I am still contracted. I haven't heard too much from them, if anything, to be honest with you, but that's the part and parcel of it," Bairstow told Sky Sports. He added that he fits the type of player Brook wants for taking on world-class bowlers. "From a fitness point of view, I have not missed a game since coming back from my ankle injury," Bairstow added.

Performance review Vitality Blast and County Championship numbers In the ongoing Vitality Blast Men 2025, Bairstow has scored 177 runs in seven matches for Yorkshire at an average of 25.28 and a strike rate of 165.42. He has been even more successful in the County Championship with Yorkshire, scoring 595 runs at an average of nearly 50 and hitting nine sixes—the most by any batter among the top 20 run-scorers.