Rachin Ravindra smashed 134 against India in Bengaluru (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Batters with highest individual scores for NZ in India (Tests)

What's the story Rachin Ravindra starred with an incredible century for New Zealand against India in the 1st Test in Bengaluru. Ravindra's ton powered the Kiwis past 400 after they bowled out India for 46. With this, he entered an elite list of New Zealand players who own a Test century in the nation. Have a look at NZ batters with highest individual scores in India (Tests).

Bert Sutcliffe: 230* vs India, Delhi, 1955

Former New Zealand opener Bert Sutcliffe tops this list, having scored an unbeaten 230 against India in the 1955 Delhi Test. His knock, which had 30 fours, powered the Kiwis to 450/2d in the first innings. India, led by Polly Umrigar, responded with a mammoth 531/7d. The match ended in a draw after NZ were 112/1 on Day 5.

Brendon McCullum: 225 vs India, Hyderabad, 2010

Brendon McCullum, England's incumbent head coach, remains the only other New Zealand batter with a Test double-century in India. His 225-run knock in the 2010 Hyderabad Test against India helped the Kiwis enforce a draw as they faced a deficit. McCullum smashed 225 off 308 balls laced with 22 fours and 4 sixes. As a result, the Kiwis scored 448/8d in the second innings.

Mark Richardson: 145 vs India, Mohali, 2003

Former New Zealand opener Mark Richardson occupies the third spot on this list. He smashed a sturdy 145 against India in Mohali in 2003, guiding the Kiwis to 630/6d (first innings). Lou Vincent, Scott Styris, and Craig McMillan were NZ's other centurions in the innings. India, who received a follow-on after scoring 424, managed to steal a draw.

Rachin Ravindra: 134 vs India, Bengaluru, 2024

Ravindra, who hammered India with a 134-run knock in Bengaluru, follows Richardson. Ravindra has also scored the first century by a New Zealand batter in India since Ross Taylor's 113 at the same venue in 2012 (against India).