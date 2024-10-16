Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket legends Alastair Cook, Neetu David, and AB de Villiers have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

ICC Hall of Fame welcomes three new members (Image source: X/@ICC)

De Villiers, Cook, Neetu David enter ICC Hall of Fame

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:21 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has inducted former England captain Alastair Cook, ex-South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, and Indian women's cricket legend Neetu David into its prestigious Hall of Fame. The trio were honored as the 113th, 114th, and 115th inductees respectively. The official celebration of their induction will take place in Dubai during the final stage of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 tournament.

Cook's legacy

Cook's cricket journey and reaction to the honor

Cook, who played more than 250 international matches for England, is best remembered for his consistency in Test cricket. He retired from international cricket in 2018 as England's highest Test run-scorer and century-maker. His leadership skills played a key role in England's first Test series win in India after a gap of 28 years. Upon his induction into the Hall of Fame, Cook expressed his delight and called it a "huge honor."

David's achievements

Neetu David's cricketing career and induction response

Neetu David, famous for her left-arm spin, was the first Indian woman to take 100 wickets in ODIs. She made her international debut at the age of 17 against New Zealand in Nelson in 1995. David's finest hour came when she topped the wicket-taking list at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2005. On her induction into the Hall of Fame, David called it "the highest recognition available to anyone who puts on their national team jersey."

De Villiers's record

AB de Villiers's cricketing career and induction response

AB de Villiers had an illustrious 14-year career, scoring more than 20,000 international runs in all three formats. He holds the record for the fastest fifty, century, and 150 in ODI cricket. His unorthodox batting style made him one of the most feared batters in cricket history. Upon his induction into the Hall of Fame, de Villiers called it a "tremendous honor."