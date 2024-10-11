Who will lead Team India in 1st Test against Australia?
The Indian cricket team could be in for a leadership challenge in the upcoming 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Recent reports suggest that current India's regular Test skipper Rohit Sharma could miss the series opener, starting in November. Rohit has reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his potential absence due to personal reasons. Here are the potential candidates would could lead India Down Under.
Jasprit Bumrah has led India in the past
In Rohit's absence, a few candidates are in the fray to lead the team, with one of them being senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He led Team India in the 2022 Birmingham Test against England when Rohit was down with COVID-19. Although India lost the match, Bumrah contributed with his all-round exploits. The right-arm pacer brings in a wealth of experience.
Will Shubman Gill receive the baton?
Shubman Gill, another candidate to replace Rohit, has a lot of captaincy experience during India's tour of Zimbabwe and in the Duleep Trophy 2024 for India A. Under Gill, India won the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe with a 4-1 margin. Gill also led the Gujarat Titans in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He could be primed as India's future captain once Rohit, 37, retires.
Rishabh Pant can chip in
Another potential candidate for captaincy is Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. He leads the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The left-handed batter also led the Indian team in the five-match series against South Africa in 2022. Although Pant hasn't led in Tests, he has been India's proven match-winner. His contributions on India's overseas tours have been invaluable.
KL Rahul has led India across formats
Middle-order batter KL Rahul, who has been a stand-in skipper for India across all formats since 2022, is also being considered. He has led India in three Tests, having won two. Rahul has also led India to eight ODI wins.