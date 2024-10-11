Summarize Simplifying... In short India is set to face Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, aiming for a clean sweep.

The Indian team, with a strong 15-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh, may experiment with their lineup, potentially including Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's all-rounder Mahmudullah is set to retire post this series.

The match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Network and JioCinema app at 7:00pm IST. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India are coming off two big wins against Bangladesh (Image source: X/@BCCI)

3rd T20I: India eye clean sweep against Bangladesh in Hyderabad

By Parth Dhall 06:26 pm Oct 11, 202406:26 pm

What's the story India will be eyeing a clean sweep against Bangladesh after winning the first two T20Is. The two sides will lock horns in the 3rd and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on October 12. While India aim to rout Bangladesh 3-0, the visitors would like to finish the tour with a win. Notably, this will be Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah's farewell match.

Details

Pitch report, streaming details, and timing

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for its lively nature. The venue produced multiple matches with 200+ scores in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Notably, 161 is the average score batting first here in the IPL. The Sports18 Network will broadcast the match live, while live-streaming is available on the JioCinema app. The match begins at 7:00pm IST.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

The Indian cricket team has a 15-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. Their only defeat was in the first of the three-match series in 2019. India then bounced back to win the second and third match. The head-to-head record is 5-1 in India's favor as far as T20Is in India are concerned. The Tigers would be raring to improve this record.

Changes, updates

Will India experiment with Playing XI?

With the three-match series already in the bag, India could experiment with the Playing XI in Hyderabad. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana could enter the XI. On the other hand, Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah is set to retire from T20I cricket after the series against India. The 38-year-old announced the same ahead of the 2nd T20I.

Probable XIs

Here are Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Recap

What happened in Delhi T20I?

India demolished Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I held at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Much like the series opener, the second game was also a one-sided affair as India posted 221/9 batting first thanks to fifties from Nitish Reddy (74) and Rinku Singh (53). The Tigers faltered in response and were restricted to 135/9. It was a concerted bowling effort from the Indians.