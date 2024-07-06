In brief Simplifying... In brief Rumors are swirling about a possible split between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, after fans noticed her absence from a recent celebration and her cryptic social media posts.

Where's Natasa? Hardik's WC celebration with son fuels divorce rumors

By Isha Sharma 09:10 am Jul 06, 2024

What's the story Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently took to social media to share his joy over his T20 World Cup win with his son Agastya. The photos depicted the father-son duo in casual attire, sharing warm moments together. However, fans were quick to notice the absence of Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic. This has further fueled the rumors that not everything is well at their home and the couple may be moving toward a separation.

Fans expressed concern over Stankovic's absence

The post garnered a lot of attention from fans who expressed their admiration for the father-son duo. One user commented, "When he grows up, he will know what his father has achieved." However, several fans also raised questions about Stankovic's absence. Queries ranged from "Where is the mom?" to "Were the rumors true?" and "I just hope and pray everything is fine between you and her."

Stankovic's cryptic video recently fueled separation rumors

A few days ago, after the Indian cricket team's return from the T20 World Cup, Stankovic shared a video on Instagram. She narrated a quote from the Bible that read, "Whenever we're going through certain situations we become discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost. God is with you." "He is not surprised at what you're going through right now because he already has a plan."

Rumors about their relationship; their marriage timeline

Rumors about a possible rift between Pandya and Stankovic have been circulating for about a month. These speculations were fueled by Stankovic's silence on social media regarding her husband's T20I win. The couple, who got engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020, married during the lockdown in an intimate ceremony and welcomed their son Agastya on July 30, 2020. Despite the rumors, neither Pandya nor Stankovic has confirmed any issues in their relationship.