Actress Dalljiet Kaur has secured a stay order against her husband, Nikhil Patel, preventing him from evicting her and her son from their home in Kenya.

This follows Patel's legal notice to Kaur over her social media posts accusing him of infidelity.

The couple, who married in 2023, are now in the midst of a legal battle, with the next hearing scheduled for June 28.

Dalljiet Kaur escalates fight with Nikhil Patel; obtains stay order

By Tanvi Gupta 12:16 pm Jun 15, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Dalljiet Kaur has initiated legal action against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. Following allegations of an extramarital affair by Kaur and a subsequent separation announcement by Patel, Kaur has secured a stay order from the Milimani Court in Nairobi, Kenya. The court order, dated June 11, 2024, reportedly prevents Patel from "evicting" Kaur and her son Jaydon or "disposing of their belongings."

Legal action followed Kaur's recent visit to Kenya

The document reportedly states: "Pending the hearing and final determination of this application, an injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent (Patel), his agents, employees, and/or servants from evicting the Petitioner/Applicant (Kaur) and her child (Jaydon) and/or throwing out and/or whatsoever dealing with the personal effects and belongings of the Petitioner/Applicant in her matrimonial home (in Kenya)." This legal action followed Kaur's recent visit to Kenya.

Earlier, Patel slapped a legal notice on his wife

In response to Kaur's allegations, Patel had earlier served her a legal notice. The Kenya-based businessman claimed that Kaur's social media posts accusing him of an extramarital affair were legally questionable. Specifically, he objected to her sharing pictures and videos of his daughter "without the consent of those involved." The video in question is reportedly a speech given by Patel's daughter at their wedding.

When Patel attributed the separation to 'cultural clashes'

While Patel has publicly addressed their separation and discussed legal actions, Kaur has chosen to express the unfolding drama through cryptic social media posts. Confirming the split in an interview, Patel stated, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon... which ultimately led to our separation." He attributed their breakup to challenges in establishing a stable foundation for their blended family, making it difficult for Kaur to adjust to life in Kenya.

Couple's marital history and upcoming hearing

Kaur and Patel tied the knot on March 10, 2023, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. Shortly after the wedding, the actor moved to Kenya. To note, Patel has two daughters from his previous marriage, while Kaur has a son from her first husband, actor Shalin Bhanot. Amid the ongoing legal battle between the couple, the next hearing in their case is reportedly scheduled for June 28.