Henry Thomas takes on new horror role in 'The Necklace'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:31 am Jun 09, 202411:31 am

What's the story Henry Thomas—celebrated for his performances in The Haunting of Hill House and E.T.—has joined the star-studded cast of ESX Entertainment's forthcoming horror film, The Necklace, reported Deadline. The movie, directed by Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz, features a robust ensemble including Madeleine & Violet McGraw, Sarah Lind, Felix Solis, Jacob Moran, Christina Moore, and Brynne Kurland. The script for The Necklace was crafted by John Ducey, recognized for his work on A Hollywood Christmas.

'The Necklace' plot and character details unveiled

Set in 1960, The Necklace follows the Davis family as they navigate through challenging times. Lind portrays Laura Davis, a nurse returning to work post-separation from her alcoholic husband Frank. Her daughters, played by Violet and Madeleine, struggle with the altered family dynamics. The plot takes a dark twist when Frank tries to win Laura back with an antique necklace that stores the tormented soul of an evil boy from the past.

Moore's role and production details revealed

Moore, known for her roles in MadTV, That '70s Show, Friends, and True Blood, plays Ruth in The Necklace. Ruth is a woman desperate to conceive who resorts to witchcraft and wears the cursed necklace with disastrous consequences. The film is produced by Daniel Aspromonte and Moore herself. Serving as executive producers are Violet McGraw, Madeleine McGraw, Jackie McGraw, and Ali Afshar of ESX Entertainment.

ESX Entertainment's Afshar praised McGraw sisters

Afshar, an executive producer on The Necklace, expressed his admiration for the young McGraw sisters. He told Deadline, "Madeleine and Violet are among the brightest lights of this generation of young actors, and an absolute joy to work with." He further added, "Each brings a unique energy to the screen and, together, they are absolutely electrifying to watch." Afshar is thrilled about collaborating with these talented actors for this chilling narrative.

Thomas's extensive horror portfolio

Transitioning into the horror genre, Thomas, more recently, collaborated extensively with filmmaker Mike Flanagan, featuring in films like Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016), Gerald's Game (2017), and Doctor Sleep (2019). His notable television appearances include the critically acclaimed series The Haunting of Hill House (2018), and its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020). In 2021, he took on a main role in Flanagan's horror series Midnight Mass, followed by his portrayal in The Fall of the House of Usher.