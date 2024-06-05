Next Article

Erich Anderson passes away at 67

By Tanvi Gupta 09:42 am Jun 05, 202409:42 am

What's the story Renowned Hollywood actor Erich Anderson, acclaimed for his TV role as Keri Russell's dad on Felicity, is no more. He was 67. His wife, Saxon Trainor, confirmed his death via an Instagram post, revealing that Anderson sadly passed away after a "brutal struggle with cancer," but did not disclose the specific type. Overcome with grief, Trainor shared her brother-in-law Michael O'Malley's tribute to Anderson instead of penning down her own words. May he rest in peace.

Tribute

'I'll miss him but his ordeal is over...'

Anderson's brother-in-law remembered him fondly in the tribute. He highlighted Anderson's successful acting career and off-screen talents, stating, "He had a long successful career as an actor—he was on that old show 30 something; he was Felicity's father on Felicity; he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie." "He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook; he wrote three great novels...I'll miss him but his ordeal is over."

Legacy

Hollywood remembered Anderson's remarkable career

Anderson's co-star Eva Gordon from Felicity also paid tribute to him on social media, describing him as a "magnificent piece of the world." Anderson began his acting career in the 1980s with Friday, The 13th: The Final Chapter. His career spanned over two decades and included roles in popular TV shows and movies like Star Trek: The Next Generations, The X-Files, NCIS, and The Seventh Heaven.

Career overview

Anderson's career overview: In detail

Anderson wasn't just a familiar face on television, he was a versatile actor with many credits. Beyond his recurring roles on shows like Second Chances, thirtysomething, and Felicity, he left his mark with guest appearances on iconic series like Murder, She Wrote, CSI, and even Star Trek: The Next Generation. He wasn't afraid to take on diverse characters, from playing a psychiatrist on Melrose Place to a district attorney on Boomtown. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.