LAPD seeks public's help in actor Johnny Wactor's murder

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:24 am May 29, 202411:24 am

What's the story The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is appealing to the public for help in solving the murder of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor. The fatal shooting occurred on Saturday morning when Wactor and a colleague encountered three individuals attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter. A statement released by the LAPD said, "he was confronted by three individuals who had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter."

Incident recap

Details emerge about Wactor's fatal encounter

Wactor had just completed his shift as a bartender at a local bar and was heading to his vehicle when he was accosted by the suspects. The police report reveals that the suspects were dressed in "dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan," and one of them shot Wactor "without provocation." "The suspects fled northbound on Hope Street. Central Bureau Homicide is investigating this case and is requesting the public's help," the statement read.

Details

He reportedly positioned himself in front of colleague

Earlier, the 37-year-old star's godmother, Michaelle Kinard, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist the actor's family. According to his family, Wactor was accompanying a female co-worker to her car and upon coming across the thieves at Wactor's vehicle, he positioned himself in front of his colleague just before he was shot. The police have mentioned a witness to the crime but haven't identified them.

Emotional appeal

'You shot the wrong guy,' ex-fiancée dropped emotional appeal

Meanwhile, the NCIS actor's former fiancée, Tessa Farrell, went on Instagram to advocate for justice for Wactor on Monday. Visibly upset, Farrell asked her Instagram followers if they wanted "better laws to reduce the escalating crime and theft rates in California" and shared LAPD numbers for anyone with any leads. "You shot the wrong guy," she said, adding, "These criminals can't keep being on the street and they can't keep being sent back and have no repercussions for their actions."