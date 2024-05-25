Next Article

Oscar-Nominated filmmaker Morgan Spurlock dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock (53) succumbs to cancer: Reflecting on his legacy

May 25, 2024

What's the story Oscar-nominated director Morgan Spurlock, best known for his influential documentary Super Size Me, died on Thursday after a private battle with cancer. He was 53. According to a family statement, the Hollywood filmmaker "passed away peacefully in New York surrounded by family and friends," succumbing to complications from the illness. Earlier this year, he had undergone chemotherapy treatment. Here, we honor his enduring legacy and profound influence on cinema.

Tribute

'World lost a true creative genius': Brother remembered Spurlock

Craig Spurlock, the filmmaker's older brother, expressed his grief over the loss. "It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," he stated. The brothers had collaborated on numerous documentary projects including Morgan Spurlock Inside Man and 7 Deadly Sins. Craig lauded his brother's contributions saying, "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man."

Background

Spurlock's early life and background

Born in Parkersburg, Spurlock was raised in a Methodist household, with his mother working as an English teacher, and his father owning an auto repair shop. Claiming heritage of Scots-Irish and English descent—Spurlock later revealed experiencing childhood sexual abuse. Early in his career, Spurlock gained recognition for creating I Bet You Will for MTV. Originally an internet webcast featuring individuals performing stunts for money, the series garnered popularity leading MTV to acquire and broadcast it—with Spurlock serving as host.

Legacy

Spurlock's groundbreaking documentary 'Super Size Me'

Spurlock rose to fame with his breakthrough film Super Size Me, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival two decades ago. The documentary, in which he ate only McDonald's food for 30 days to evaluate the long-term impact of a fast-food diet, documented his weight gain and near-catastrophic liver damage. The film earned over $20M worldwide—an impressive sum for a documentary. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Controversy

Spurlock's career downturn amid the MeToo movement

Spurlock's filmography includes notable titles such as Mansome (2012), The Greatest Movie Ever Sold (2011), and Where In The World Is Osama Bin Laden? (2008). Despite a successful career, he faced a setback during the #MeToo movement in 2017 when he admitted to a history of sexual misconduct in a blog post. Following this confession, he stepped down from Warrior Poets, the production company he founded in 2004.

Sequel

Spurlock's artistic passion and 'Super Size Me 2'

Spurlock was a lover of modern artistry and had amassed an extensive art collection that decorated his home and Warrior Poets office in SoHo, New York. In 2017, he premiered Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, a quasi-sequel centered around him opening his fast food joint, at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, due to the impact of MeToo, the film wasn't distributed theatrically until two years later. His last Instagram post was in December 2022.

Impact

Spurlock's fearless approach to filmmaking celebrated

Spurlock was known for his on-screen presence in his documentaries, often exploring serious topics like consumerism, advertising, masculinity, and the war on terror with humor and wit. The family statement emphasized Spurlock's fearless approach to challenging modern conventions through his films. "His films inspired critical thinking and encouraged viewers to question the status quo," it read. Over 13 years, through Warrior Poets, Spurlock produced and directed nearly 70 documentary films and television series.