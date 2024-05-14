Next Article

Playwright and producer Samm-Art Williams passes away

Playwright, producer Samm-Art Williams (78) dies: Reflecting on his journey

By Tanvi Gupta 12:58 pm May 14, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Samm-Art Williams, a Tony-nominated playwright and producer of the popular sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at the age of 78. His family reportedly confirmed his peaceful passing in Burgaw, North Carolina. Born Samuel Arthur Williams in Philadelphia, he had a prolific career spanning multiple roles in Hollywood, including as a producer of Frank's Place. May he rest in peace.

Career highlights

A storied career in entertainment

Williams began his career on the New York stage in the early 1970s, performing under the stage-name Samm Williams. He appeared in notable plays such as Black Jesus and Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide with New York's Negro Ensemble Company. By mid-1970s, he transitioned into writing for stage productions under the name Samm-Art Williams. His most recognized work is Home, a drama that moved to Broadway in 1980 after its original staging by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1979.

TV and film career

His extensive contributions to television and film

In addition to theater, Williams had a significant career in television during the 1980s and 1990s. He wrote for TV shows such as The New Mike Hammer, Cagney and Lacey, Miami Vice, and Martin. His writing earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for Motown Returns to Apollo in 1985. Williams also acted in TV shows like Blood Simple, 227, Miami Vice, and films including The Wanderers (1979) and Dressed to Kill (1980).

Accolades

Looking at a legacy of awards and recognitions

His contributions to the entertainment industry were widely recognized. He was honored with a Guggenheim Fellowship and The National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for Playwriting, among other writing awards. His play Home is set to be revived on Broadway this year by Roundabout Theatre Company under director Kenny Leon. Williams is survived by five cousins, leaving behind a rich legacy. He had no spouse or children.