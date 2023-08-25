Marathi actor Milind Safai dies at 53 after battling cancer

August 25, 2023

Marathi actor Milind Safai died due to cancer

Milind Safai, the veteran Marathi film and television actor, reportedly succumbed to his battle with cancer on Friday (August 25) at around 10:45 in the morning. The 53-year-old was undergoing treatment for some time. Actor Jaywant Wadkar took to social media and shared the news of the Premachi Goshta actor's demise. The entire Marathi entertainment industry is mourning and paying tribute on social media.

Safai's prominent roles

The late actor had appeared in several Marathi films such as Makeup, Chhadi Lage Chham Chham, Thank You Vitthala, Premachi Goshta, Poster Boy, and Target, among several others. He has also worked in numerous Marathi television daily soaps including Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Sang Tu Hye Ka, Ashirvad Tuja Ekvira Ai, 100 Days, and Next Step, among others.

Safai nurtured young talents

Beyond his acting accomplishments, he was a guide to several young and aspiring artists. He mentored and coached the upcoming generation of amateur performers, displaying his dedication to the development of the entertainment industry. As part of the Kalyan Center of the Pujya Purushottam Darvekar Smruti All India Marathi Literary Appreciation Committee, he also worked as an examiner.

Celebrities paid tribute to Safai on social media

Wadkar was one of the first people to confirm Safai's passing. Taking to Facebook, he posted a picture of the actor and expressed his prayers. While sharing a picture from the set, director Amiit Kadam wrote, "Milind Safai dada MISS YOU" Several other fans commented and posted on various social media platforms praising his work in both the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries.

Marathi industry lost veteran actor Seema Deo on Thursday

The tragic news of Safai's passing comes after the Marathi film fraternity lost senior actor Seema Deo. Deo passed away on Thursday (August 24) at the age of 83. She was reportedly suffering from Alzheimer's. Born as Nalini Saraf, Deo had appeared in several Bollywood films including Anand, Naseeb Apna Apna, Koshish, and Kora Kagaz, among several others.

