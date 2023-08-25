Sunny Deol to star in 'Baap' after 'Gadar 2' success

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 06:03 pm 1 min read

'Baap' is slated to release in 2024

Sunny Deol is having a great run at the box office with Gadar 2. The film has already surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark at the box office and will rake in more. Now, fans are looking forward to Deol's upcoming projects and it seems that the actor has incredible projects in the pipeline.

'Baap' is filming now

A source close to the actor spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "He now intends to focus more on well-mounted action spectacles going forward. While he hasn't signed any new films yet, he is contemplating several projects, including Border 2." Deol is currently working on Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios's action extravaganza Baap. The movie also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt.

Another interesting project in Deol's kitty

The source also revealed that Deol has a remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Joseph in his kitty. The project will be bankrolled by Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Reportedly, both the projects have some major portion of shooting left and are slated for 2024 release.

