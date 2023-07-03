Entertainment

Nana Patekar to narrate in Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 01:41 pm 1 min read

Nana Patekar roped in as a voice artist in 'Gadar 2'

Sunny Deol's Gadar is a blockbuster cult classic and has developed a huge fan following over the years. Ever since the news of its sequel was in the news, the buzz has been quite high. The second part is slated for an August 11 release. Veteran actor Nana Patekar has been roped in by the makers as the narrator of the film.

Cast, crew, and other details

Om Puri lent his voice in the first installment and that is considered a trademark narration. The upcoming film is directed by Anil Sharma and is bankrolled by Zee Studios. The cast includes Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa. The music is composed by Mithoon. Recently, Mithoon's recreated version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was released, receiving a decent response.

