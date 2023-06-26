Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan's look from Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' is finally here

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 04:49 pm 1 min read

Ever since War, Hrithik Roshan stans are waiting to see the superstar reunite with director Siddharth Anand in the action genre. His upcoming film Fighter is an aerial action film and will mark his reunion with Anand. The Krrish actor posted a glimpse of the upcoming actioner and teased its release on Monday. The film is going to release on January 25, 2024.

The film got wrapped in March and the actor posted about the same on his social media. The upcoming actioner marks India's first aerial action franchise. The cast includes Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Anand is known for his action films and this marks his third collaboration with Roshan (after Bang Bang and War). The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios.

