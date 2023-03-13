Lifestyle

Indian celebrities rocked the Oscar red carpet: Take a look

Written by Sneha Das Mar 13, 2023, 11:41 am 3 min read

India shines bright at Oscars 2023

The most awaited 95th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12 to honor the films released in 2022. Apart from being the premier celebration of films and their cast and crews, the Oscars also feature some of the most daring fashion moments. As India shines big this year, here are some trendy Oscars 2023 fashion moments.

Deepika Padukone's beautiful off-shoulder gown

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone made India proud as she made her debut at the Oscars 2023 presenting an award. She reflected old-Hollywood glam by wearing an off-shoulder jet-black Louis Vuitton velvet gown. She complemented her oh-so-Audrey Hepburn look with a center-parted messy bun, Opera gloves, and statement diamond jewels. Padukone also flaunted her new neck tattoo dedicated to her skincare brand 82E.

Ram Charan's dapper all-black outfit

South star Ram Charan looked dapper as he made a sizzling entry at the Oscars 2023 with his wife Upasna Konidela. The RRR man opted for an all-black ethnic look. His three-piece ensemble featured a golden-buttoned bandh gala jacket, an asymmetrical matching long kurta, and straight-fitted pants. Custom-made by Shantanu & Nikhil, the outfit's main highlight was the stylish golden broach.

Jr. NTR paid homage to RRR with his look

As RRR's iconic song Naatu Naatu created history becoming the first song from an Indian film to bag an Oscar, the film's star Jr. NTR paid homage to India and RRR through his ethnic outfit. Designed by Gaurav Gupta, his black velvet bandh gala featured a gold-metallic tiger motif embroidered on his shoulder. The outfit celebrates Indian culture and his RRR character Komaram Bheem.

SS Rajamouli's mauve-colored kurta paired with traditional dhoti

RRR director SS Rajamouli represented India on a global stage not only through his film but also through his outfit choice for the Oscars red carpet. He paid homage to Indian culture by opting for a mauve-colored silk kurta and pairing it with a traditional white dhoti. His desi look was simple and he complimented the outfit with stylish brown loafers.

'The Elephant Whisperers' women represented India through their outfits

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, the 41-minute short documentary film The Elephant Whisperers became the first Indian production to win an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short category. Monga represented India with her gorgeous pink banarasi elephant motif saree paired with a full-sleeved blouse and ethnic jewelry. Gonsalves, on the other hand, wore a full-sleeve transparent embellished Rahul Mishra gown.