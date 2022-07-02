Entertainment

Ram Charan and Shankar's 'RC15' to have action-packed climax sequence

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 02, 2022, 07:14 pm 2 min read

Tentatively titled 'RC15', the film has Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

Telugu star Ram Charan's next film tentatively titled RC15 is being directed by Tamil filmmaker Shankar. And, we now have an exciting update about it. According to reports, RC15 will have an elaborate action sequence in the climax. It has also been reported that this never-before-seen stunt sequence will be running for about 20 minutes. Here's more about it.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is well-known that Shankar is someone who incorporates a lot of visual spectacles into his movies.

His last film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth is an example of the same.

And after seeing Charan in his latest outing RRR, expectations are high for this upcoming project.

So, the news about the climax sequence has amped up the excitement of the fans.

Details Whopping budget allocated just for climax sequence

The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs. 170cr. And of the total budget, a whopping amount of Rs. 20cr has been allocated by the makers only to shoot the aforementioned stunt sequence. Slated to be a political thriller, the film will be released in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Ace cinematographer Tirru is cranking the camera for RC15.

Photo Has Charan's look from 'RC15' been revealed?

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday, where he can be seen styling the RRR actor. In it, Charan can be seen in white attire, sporting a rugged look and vintage pince-nez glasses. The photo has gone viral on social media and it is anticipated that this will be Charan's look for RC15.

Instagram Post Take a look at Hakim's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by aalimhakim on July 2, 2022 at 6:07 pm IST

Information Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is starring in 'RC15'

RC15 has Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as the leading lady and it is also her first pan-India film. SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra, among others, are on board to play other pivotal roles, while S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. Earlier, it was also reported that Charan will be seen playing dual roles in the upcoming project.