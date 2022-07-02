Entertainment

Yash to have special cameo in Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar'?

Yash to have special cameo in Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 02, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

'Salaar' directed by Prashanth Neel has Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

In an exciting piece of news for the fans of our Rocky Bhai aka Yash, the actor is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the upcoming pan-Indian film Salaar featuring Prabhas in the lead role. A few changes have been made to the script of Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, after which Yash agreed to make a special appearance, said reports.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is well-known that Yash and Prabhas are dear friends.

According to reports, it was the former who encouraged director Neel to start the work on Salaar right after the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2, which was also helmed by Neel.

And, to see both the stars sharing the screen space in a mega-budgeter will indeed be a visual treat to the fans.

Details More than half of 'Salaar's shooting completed

According to reports, Yash agreed to make a special appearance as a goodwill gesture to Neel and Prabhas. Though Yash's role has not been officially announced yet, the update is still making the rounds on social media with fans expressing their excitement. As far as the production is concerned, it is reported that the makers have finished about 60% of Salaar's shooting process.

Updates Prithviraj Sukumaran also has role to play in 'Salaar'

Besides Yash, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be making an appearance in the film. While addressing the press during a promotional event for his previous film Radhe Shyam, Prabhas had earlier confirmed Sukumaran's role. He said, "Prithviraj sir is doing that film (Salaar). We are lucky (to have him) and so happy that he accepted to be part of it."

Information Shruti Haasan to play the leading lady

Salaar has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. In January this year, the makers shared her first look and also revealed that her character name in the film is Aadya. It is expected that the film will hit the theaters in April 2023. Prabhas will be seen playing dual roles in the film, as per reports. But let's wait for the official confirmation.