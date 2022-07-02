Entertainment

'Black Adam': Will Superman have a cameo? Dwayne Johnson clarifies

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 02, 2022, 05:22 pm 2 min read

Will Superman fight Black Adam in upcoming film? (Photo credit: IMDb)

Dwayne Johnson is all set to make his debut in the DC universe with Black Adam. The film has been in the making for a long time and it is gearing up to take the box office by storm on October 21. Now, rumor has it the flick might see Superman sharing screen space with the great anti-hero. Here's what Johnson said about it.

Black Adam made his first appearance in DC Comics back in the 1940s.

Additionally, the comics have also shown Superman and Black Adam clashing with each other several of times!

Black Adam is known to be the corrupt, ancient Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel (Shazam, not Brie Larson's Marvel character).

Johnson previously described the character as a "champion of the poor and beaten down."

Tweet Johnson's cryptic tweet hinted at possibility of Superman's cameo

A fan recently suggested that Superman should appear in Black Adam. Johnson responded, "From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now. I've learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go. I hear you & I always got you (sic)."

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you I always got you 👊🏾😉#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

Interestingly, Black Adam possesses powers that are similar to Superman. "The big-screen version of [Adam] is very true to the comic books," producer Hiram Garcia revealed in a statement recently. "He's Superman level powers for sure, with a magic aspect to it. Super speed, electricity, extremely invulnerable, the whole thing. He's the full gamut like you would see in the comic books," he added.

Black Adam fought Superman in many DC comic editions. They were seen in Gail Simone and John Byrne's Action Comics #831, Gerry Conway and Rich Buckler's All-New Collectors' Edition #C-58, DC Comics Presents #49, Tom Taylor and Dustin Nguyen's DCeased: Hope at World's End, and more. Given their history in comics, we wouldn't be surprised if we see Henry Cavill's Superman in a cameo.