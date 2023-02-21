Entertainment

Elliot Page turns 36: When they played unconventional lead, Juno

Feb 21, 2023

Hollywood actor Elliot Page has turned 36 today!

Hollywood actor Elliot Page, who is famously known for their stints in movies like Hard Candy, Inception, Tallulah, and the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, has led a long and successful career as an actor with many critically acclaimed roles. As the actor celebrates their 36th birthday on Tuesday, we take a look at how Page brought the misfit character of Juno to life.

'Juno' was about a teen who gets pregnant

In 2008, at the age of 21, Page suddenly became the "next big thing" in the Hollywood industry. Before stating all the reasons why Page's performance par excellence made us believe in the character, let's first know about the movie. Helmed by Jason Reitman, the coming-of-age dramedy revolved around a 16-year-old teenager Juno, who gets pregnant, and thereafter, makes a series of unexpected choices.

Page brought to life the vulnerability of Juno

Page, who played the titular character, was widely praised for their performance. They beautifully captured Juno's witty, sardonic personality and vulnerability that made the character shockingly relatable and endearing to audiences. So much so, that the female audiences started making homemade videos of them singing songs they've written about the film - "Good morning, Juno/You're going to get through this."

A multidimensional character, that is authentic and charming

As soon as the movie opened to audiences, it gained a cult following. It's worth noting that Page played a character that carried both affable and unlikeable qualities. Juno proved to be less sympathetic to Bleeker (the biological father of her child and best friend) in scenes such as when she lashed out at him for asking her to go to prom.

Page's excellent dialogue delivery captured hearts and won accolades

The movie was mostly shouldered by Page who made the audience laugh out loud at one moment and tear up in the very next line. From the heartbreaking dialogues like "I don't know what kind of girl I am," following the earth-shattering news of her pregnancy, to cracking jokes about growing up too fast, Page made us believe in the gravity of the situation.

Page received an Oscar nomination for 'Juno'

For Juno, Page was nominated for the Academy Awards in 2008 in the Best Actress category. Page came out as transgender in December 2020, and immediately became one of the most famous trans people in the world. Despite facing challenges and obstacles, Page has continued to pursue their passion for acting and storytelling, while also fighting for a more inclusive and accepting world.