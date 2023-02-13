Entertainment

New 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3' trailer is here

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 13, 2023, 01:47 pm 1 min read

The Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3 received its new trailer at the Super Bowl 2023. The upcoming film is slated to release on May 5, 2023. The James Gunn-directed film is part of Phase V of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This also marks the 32nd Marvel film. Interestingly, it will denote the end of Gunn's tenure at Marvel Studios.

Crux of the upcoming film

The new trailer has some differences. For example, Gamora (played by Zoe Saldana) is not the same Gamora as the one who fell in love with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). The story will be interesting to track as the original Gamora was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The much-awaited film also stars Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper, among others.

Get ready for one last ride.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by @JamesGunn. Only in theaters May 5. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/vaxQJ5AZI5 — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) February 12, 2023