Taika Waititi will direct 'Thor 5,' but on this condition

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 12, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Here's what will convince Taika Waititi to direct 'Thor 5.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@thorofficial)

Writer and director Taika Waititi wrapped up Thor: Love and Thunder but by the looks of it, he isn't done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The fourth installment of the Thor franchise was released on July 7 in India, and July 8 in other territories. As per Waititi, there will "definitely" be a Thor 5 but under these conditions. Read on. *Spoilers ahead*

Comment Waititi will direct 'Thor 5' if Chris Hemsworth leads it

Waititi told Insider that he would direct Thor 5 if Chris Hemsworth played the lead again. At the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, a post-credits message revealed, "Thor will be back." Although we don't know if he will be back in a standalone film or whether he will make a cameo appearance in any other team-up film like in the Avengers franchise.

Did you know? Director, Hemsworth were unaware about post-credits message

The "Thor will be back" message was a surprise to Waititi as well as Hemsworth! "I'm not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, 'Oh, sh*t. Really?' Even Chris was like, 'What?'" "But, of course, he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch," he added further.

Quote Thor would go on a road trip in fifth installment?

Waititi told Insider that he would need something "surprising" and "unexpected" to direct a potential fifth film. "What would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story." "Like making just a $5M movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska," he added.

Weighing options On a serious note, what are chances of fifth film?

Judging by the events shown toward the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, the film has certainly made way for a potential fifth installment. But given Hemsworth's statement about losing interest in the character after Thor: The Dark World, anything could be possible at this point. Meanwhile, let's manifest a Thor vs. Hercules film directed by Waititi again, shall we?