Allu Arjun approached for Atlee's Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun might get featured together in 'Jawan'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying worldwide success with Pathaan. As fans have touted that 2023 will be Khan's year, the actor is currently prepping for his next release—Jawan—in June 2023. As per PeepingMoon, superstar Allu Arjun has been approached by director Atlee and chances are high that Khan and Arjun might be seen sharing the screens for this one.

Will Arjun star in the upcoming action flick?

A source close to the development said, "Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film's storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and Allu Arjun hasn't given his nod yet." The source further stated that the director is hopeful of Arjun doing the film. Notably, Arjun has declined several Bollywood offers in the past.

Khan collaborating with South stars

As fans brace themselves for Jawan, this will mark Khan's first collaboration with Atlee, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay, and others. The Dilwale actor has hopped on the bandwagon of making pan-Indian cinema and it would be a delight to watch his collaboration with stars from the southern industries. The announcement teaser showed Khan in a new avatar and fans loved it thoroughly.