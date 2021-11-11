Telangana RTC unhappy with Allu Arjun's Rapido ad; sends notice

Allu Arjun's recent ad for Rapido has invited flak; Telangana RTC have now sent them notices

Stylish star Allu Arjun has found himself in a soup over his recent advertisement with bike taxi company Rapido. Upset with the portrayal of state public transport in the ad, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has sent a legal notice to both the actor and private firm, asking the app to withdraw its commercial. It has also warned of taking legal action.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Both Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun are part of Rapido's first-ever celebrity ad campaign

In the ad, currently airing on YouTube, Tollywood's Bunny plays a dosa seller, who tells a customer that it is better to travel by a Rapido bike than a crowded public transport bus. In the background we see an overcrowded bus screeching to a stop as passengers hustle to get on/off. Recently, Ranveer Singh has been featured in Rapido's similar ad in Hindi.

Complaint

Degrading competitor 'not good business ethics': TSRTC MD

IPS officer VC Sajjanar

Managing Director of the TSRTC, VC Sajjanar sent out a video message after the ad aired, pointing out that degrading the competitor brand was "not good business ethics." "#TSRTC is at the Service of #commonman. Eminent Personalities Should Promote Ads Which Improve The #publictransport (sic)," the MD later tweeted, alongside noting there was "no personal interest in sending the legal notices."

Information

No response from Rapido has come yet; ad still running

Sajjanar, who was previously the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, held instead of promoting private firms, actors should be part of advertisements that promote public transport "for a better and environmentally cleaner society." Certain netizens also supported the TSRTC. There has been no response from Rapido or Arjun till now. The advertisement in the middle of the controversy is also up, at the time of writing.

Twitter Post

Catch the ad in question here

Every morning we have two choices.

To wait in line at the bus stop travel as a human sandwich

OR, to waltz through traffic smell like a hundred armpits.



So as Guru a.k.a. @alluarjun rightly says- Ato, ito, eto ekkei Rapido! #SmartHoTohRapido pic.twitter.com/wbSX6rjWEJ — Rapido (@rapidobikeapp) November 5, 2021

Work

Meanwhile, Arjun is gearing up for release of 'Pushpa'

Currently, the actor is busy with his upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rise Part I. The Sukumar directorial is poised for a December 17 release in the cinema halls. This comes after a prolonged delay due to the pandemic. Notably, the delay also led to a hike in the budget. The multi-lingual project also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.