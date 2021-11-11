Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi-starrer untitled project goes on the floors

Published on Nov 11, 2021

Interestingly, the untitled film is the first collaboration between Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi

Vidya Balan, who was last seen in Sherni, has started shooting for her next. Reportedly, the untitled project is based on "modern relationships" and will release next year. The ace actress announced the same on social media, which invited a lot of attention from users who wanted to know the film's plot. The project is currently being filmed in Mumbai and Ooty.

Why does this story matter?

Mission Mangal was the last venture from Balan's stable that had hit theaters. Of her next offerings, Natkhat was a short film that had entered the race for Oscars 2021 in the Best Short Film category. Meanwhile, Balan's performances in both Shakuntala Devi, and Sherni were lauded, but they were OTT releases. So, this film will mark her theatrical return after three years.

Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment are bankrolling the project

The film also features Barfi! star Ileana D'Cruz along with Sendhil Ramamurthy, known for American shows such as Heroes, Beauty and the Beast, and Covert Affairs. The movie will be helmed by leading advertisement filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who was also the first assistant director to Ram Gopal Varma for Rann and Phoonk. Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment are backing this romantic dramedy.

Check out the announcement here

The film will mark Balan, Gandhi's first-ever collaboration

In September, we had reported about this film and it was titled Lovers then. The movie, which marks the first collaboration between Balan and OTT king Gandhi, is also Applause's debut feature film production. "The film is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. Alchemy best describes the incredible cast," said Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment.

Balan busy with 'Jalsa,' Gandhi's next is with Hansal Mehta

Meanwhile, apart from this, Balan is also shooting for her Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni's Jalsa. Shefali Shah will share screen space with her in this. Gandhi, on the other hand, was last seen in Bhavai. He is all set for Hansal Mehta's venture titled Dedh Bigha Zameen. Rajkummar Rao-starrer series Bose: Dead or Alive helmer Pulkit will direct this T-Series and Mehta production.