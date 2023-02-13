Entertainment

'BB' finalist Shalin Bhanot to star in Ekta Kapoor's 'Beqaboo'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 13, 2023, 12:12 pm 1 min read

Shalin Bhanot will star in Ekta Kapoor's 'Beqaboo' next

Bigg Boss had another entertaining season and some contestants emerged to be absolute favorites of the show. From Shiv Thakare to Abdu Rozik, some contestants stood out and were loved by the viewers. As per recent developments, the reality show veteran Shalin Bhanot has been roped into Ekta Kapoor's upcoming TV show Beqaboo. Fans are quite excited about this new development.

Bhanot declined Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Reportedly, Bhanot was also offered Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi but the actor declined the offer. He said that he wanted to focus on a Bollywood project instead of another reality show. Meanwhile, he will be playing the male lead in the upcoming Colors TV serial. The ex-Roadies contestant has always been in the news for his relationship with Dalljiet Kaur.

Twitter Post

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot talks about his journey, getting an offer from Ekta Kapoor and more! #shalinbhanot #tvcelebs #etimestv pic.twitter.com/OJsaQQbLYa — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) February 12, 2023