'TMKOC' actor Sunil Holkar passes away due to liver cirrhosis

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 15, 2023, 12:12 pm 3 min read

'TMKOC' fame Sunil Holkar has passed away. We wish strength to his family

In a massive loss to the Hindi TV industry, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunil Holkar passed away on Friday at the age of 40. As per reports, he was struggling with liver cirrhosis and was undergoing treatment, too, but he eventually succumbed to it. He is survived by his parents, wife, and two young children. May his soul rest in peace.

His friend posted farewell message on his behalf

Reportedly, once Holkar sensed his end was near, he asked his friend to post a farewell WhatsApp Status. Written in Marathi, it said, "Friends, this is my last message for everyone. Your friend has left for heavenly abode. If I have ever said something wrong or made any mistakes please forgive me. Goodbye, I had asked my friend to post this on my behalf."

Not just TV, he was also well-known in Marathi cinema

Holkar was known for his brief yet recurring appearances on the popular sitcom TMKOC and shared screen with its lead actors, too. Besides the TV industry, he was known for his contribution to Marathi cinema and worked in films such as Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, Lau Ka Laath, and Sagla Karun Bhagle, among others. He was part of the industry for over a decade.

CINTAA expressed condolences, paid tribute to Holkar

The Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expressed its condolences to the late actor's family. The organization tweeted, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Sunil Holkar (Member since 2017)." It also shared a memorial poster for the deceased actor. His fans, too, have expressed shock and grief over his sudden passing, saying that he was "too young to go this way."

Take a look at the tribute here

What exactly is liver cirrhosis? Learn more about it

As per Cleveland Clinic, "Cirrhosis is a late-stage result of liver disease and its complications. You may not have symptoms in the beginning stages of the disease. Common causes include alcohol use disorder, hepatitis, and non-alcohol-related fatty liver disease." "Treatment depends on the cause of cirrhosis and how much damage exists. Liver transplantation may be an option if your liver is failing," it says.

Several popular TV faces bid adieu in recent past

The Indian TV industry has encountered several losses one after the other in the past few months. Actor Tunisha Sharma died by alleged suicide on December 24, while comedian-actor Raju Srivastava passed away in September due to a cardiac arrest. Earlier, popular sitcom actor Deepesh Bhan breathed his last in July after collapsing while playing cricket. He starred in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!