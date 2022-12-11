Entertainment

Sayyeshaa Saigal shares first glimpses of daughter on Arya's birthday

Sayyeshaa Saigal shares first glimpses of daughter on Arya's birthday

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 11, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

On Arya's 42nd birthday, Sayyeshaa Saigal shared first glimpses of their daughter, Ariana (Photo Credit: Sayyesha Saigal/Twitter)

Actor-producer Arya is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Sunday (December 11). To mark the special occasion, his actor-wife Sayyeshaa Saigal shared the first glimpses of their daughter Ariana. Saigal put up a post on social media along with pictures of Arya and their daughter. To recall, Ariana was born in July 2021, but fans couldn't catch a glimpse of her until now.

Why does this story matter?

Arya and Saigal are one of the most loved couples in the Tamil film industry. The two have been married for nearly four years and welcomed their daughter after two years of their marriage.

Though Ariana was born last year, the celeb couple had not shared any picture of hers until Sunday when Saigal introduced their daughter to the world via social media.

Saigal posts throwback picture of father-daughter duo

In the post that Saigal put up on Twitter on Sunday, she posted two pictures and one of those appears to be a throwback photo. In the first picture, the couple posed for a family photograph with their daughter, while the second image showed the little munchkin in her father's arms as the father-daughter duo flashed their adorable smiles for the lens.

'Meet our baby girl': Saigal

Alongside the pictures, Saigal also wrote a small note for her husband. Calling him the "best husband, father, and human being," she thanked Arya for being in her life. Toward the end, she introduced her daughter to the world, saying, "Meet our baby girl," followed by a nazar amulet emoji. Arya's fans soon wished him on the post and sent best wishes to Ariana.

Check out Saigal's post here

Happy Birthday my love! You are the best husband, father and human being ever! We are so blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for being mine. I love you forever and beyond! ❤️❤️ @arya_offl

Meet our baby girl Ariana! 🧿 pic.twitter.com/JSLmJy7QmY — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) December 11, 2022

Arya and Saigal's love story

Saigal married the Kollywood star on March 12, 2019. Their intimate wedding celebrations held at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad were attended by many south film personalities. Sharing an age difference of 17 years, the couple first met on the sets of the 2018 film Ghajinikanth, their first collaboration together. Apart from Ghajinikanth, the duo shared the screen in two movies: Kaappaan and Teddy.