Kangana Ranaut aboard 'Chandramukhi 2': Everything we know about film

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 11, 2022, 04:27 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut will play the role of Chandramukhi in the sequel

Renowned Kollywood production studio Lyca Productions on Saturday gave a major update on the much-awaited sequel to the 2015 horror comedy film Chandramukhi. Taking to social media, it welcomed Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut onboard Chandramukhi 2 as its lead actor. The makers also shared Ranaut's first look from the movie. While we are at it, here's everything we know about the upcoming film.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming movie is a sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyothika's smash hit Chandramukhi directed by P Vasu, who is helming the sequel too.

Chandramukhi has a cult-like following in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the sequel will have Raghava Lawrence, who is a diehard fan of Rajinikanth, as the male lead instead of the 2.0 actor.

So, every update about the movie is making headlines.

What role will Ranaut play?

In Chandramukhi 2, Ranaut will be seen in the eponymous role. In the first part, Jyothika played this character. In the 2005 film, Chandramukhi was shown as a classical dancer known for her breathtaking beauty. Ranaut will likely be seen as the wife of the male lead (Lawrence), who gets possessed by the spirit of a Bharatanatyam dancer from centuries ago.

Take a look at Lyca Productions' announcement

Know more about movie's crew, other details

Veteran composer MM Keeravaani, who helmed music for epic period dramas like Baahubali franchise and RRR, is the music director for Chandramukhi 2. RD Rajasekar will crank the camera, while Thotta Tharani is the art director. Ranaut shared a clapboard from the sets of Chandramukhi 2 last week and announced that she has joined the sets. So, the film's production has been kickstarted officially.

Who are the other actors in the sequel?

Vadivelu, who recently made his big-screen comeback with Naai Sekhar Returns, will join the cast of Chandramukhi 2. To recall, he played an important role in the first part, too. Other actors like Lakshmi Menon, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Manjima Mohan, Srushti Dange, and Subiksha Krishnan are also reportedly on board the film. The makers are yet to officially announce the cast members.