Entertainment

Vijay's 'Varisu': 'Thee Thalapathy' song hits 20M+ views on YouTube

Vijay's 'Varisu': 'Thee Thalapathy' song hits 20M+ views on YouTube

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 11, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

'Varisu' will be released on January 12

The second single of Tamil star Vijay's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Varisu aka Varasudu was released last week, and the song instantly set the internet on fire. The chart-busting number Thee Thalapathy has now touched a new milestone by garnering more than 20 million views on the video-sharing platform YouTube, the makers announced on Sunday. Read on to know more about the song.

Why does this story matter?

Varisu is the first bilingual movie starring Vijay. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, who is a quite popular face in the Tollywood industry.

So, the upcoming movie and its updates are being received well by both Telugu and Tamil movie fans.

Thee Thalapathy is all the more important as Tamil superstar Silambarasan TR has lent his voice to this number.

Makers announced the news by sharing a poster

The makers of Varisu announced the news about Thee Thalapathy achieving a new milestone on Twitter along with a poster of the song. S Thaman, a sensational Tollywood and Kollywood music composer, has helmed the film's music department. Thee Thalapathy's lyrics were penned by Vivek. The music video of the power-packed goosebumps-inducing song features Vijay and Silambarasan against the background of a blazing fire.

Take a look at what makers posted

Know more about ‘Varisu’

Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has helmed Varisu, which was bankrolled by popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju. Besides Vijay and Mandanna, the film features Shaam, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Kushboo, Srikanth, and Prabhu, among others Sangeetha, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, and Ganesh Venkatraman round up the cast. It is anticipated that the main antagonist's role will be played by the 12B actor Shaam.

‘Varisu’ and ‘Thunivu’ to clash at the box office

Varisu is gearing up for release on January 12, 2023. It will be clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, which is slated for release on January 11, 2023. Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, has Manju Warrier as the leading lady. The first single of Thunivu, titled Chilla Chilla, was released recently, which also found its way to the Kollywood fans' playlist in no time.