How are 'Liger,' 'Thiruchitrambalam,' 'Cobra' performing at the box office?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 05, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the box office numbers of the recently released flicks.

It's raining new releases across genres and languages. Tamil cinema, in particular, has been witnessing several highly-awaited flicks hitting the big screens like Thiruchitrambalam, Cobra, and Natchathiram Nagagirathu, and more are on the cards. Besides, the pan-Indian movie Liger also hit the marquee in August. So, how are these films performing at the box office? Read on to know the trends.

The year 2022 has been an eventful one for South Indian cinema.

Starting with KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast, the success story has been maintained by Sita Ramam and the recently released underdog Karthikeya 2.

So, it's important for the films being released in the second half of the year to keep with the standard established by the ones released in the first half.

#1 'Cobra' put up an unimpressive show on opening weekend

Cobra led by "Chiyaan" Vikram and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu was doing steady business at the box office. However, its opening weekend tally was unimpressive. Released on August 31, it fetched Rs 4.70cr on Sunday. Cobra's collection now stands at Rs. 21cr. It is anticipated that the action drama will touch Rs. 25cr mark this week. Srinidhi Shetty plays the leading lady in Cobra.

#2 'Thiruchitrambalam' is continuing to set the box office on fire

Mithran Jawahar directed rom-com Thiruchitrambalam starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead role has made Rs. 68.75cr so far. At its international box office, Thiruchitrambalam has made another Rs. 25.50cr. With this, the film's worldwide box office grosser now stands at Rs. 94.25cr. Thiruchitrambalam has now achieved the feat of becoming the biggest global grosser for the Asuran star.

#3 'Liger's fall continued beyond repair

Reportedly made on an Rs. 100cr budget, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-led Liger has hit the rock bottom. The actioner has made Rs. 42.06cr so far. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Deverakonda reportedly returned Rs. 6cr to the producers of the film in a bid to repair the damage caused. Liger marked the first pan-Indian outing of the Arjun Reddy star.